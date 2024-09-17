India to Host Second Global Food Regulators Summit

India is set to host the second Global Food Regulators Summit from September 19 to 21 in the national capital, drawing delegates from more than 70 countries. This significant event is organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The initial summit took place in July 2023 as a part of the G20 events in India. This year's event aims to bolster international collaborations and knowledge-sharing on food safety and regulatory issues. Crucial topics like risk assessment, analytical competence, and capacity-building initiatives will be at the forefront of discussions.

Highlighting India's role in leading global food safety standards, the summit will see over 5,000 in-person attendees and another 1.5 lakh participants joining virtually. FSSAI plans to unveil a 'Food Import Rejection Alert' portal, a revamped food import clearance system, and the State Food Safety Index 2024 during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)