Pakistani Police Arrest Key Suspect in Shocking Assault on Polio Worker

Pakistani police have arrested Ahmad Jakhrani, a key suspect implicated in the gang rape of a female polio worker in Jacobabad, Sindh. The incident occurred during a vaccination campaign, sparking outrage. Two other suspects remain at large. Simultaneously, the victim's husband has been detained for domestic abuse following the assault.

Pakistani police have arrested Ahmad Jakhrani, the key suspect in the gang rape of a female polio worker in Jacobabad, southern Sindh province, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred last week during a nation-wide polio vaccination campaign.

The police official, Mohammad Saifal, confirmed that Jakhrani was detained overnight, while efforts continue to apprehend two other suspects who allegedly assaulted the woman. The attack has drawn significant public condemnation, as such incidents are rare yet devastating.

Authorities have also detained the victim's husband after he expelled her from the home and threatened her life. This case highlights ongoing risks faced by polio workers in Pakistan, where vaccination teams are frequently targeted by militants. Despite these challenges, Pakistan plans another vaccination drive in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

