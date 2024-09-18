Punjab Health Drive: Expediting Claims Through Recruitment

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday declared that the state health agency will hire medical professionals to accelerate the claims processing under the 'Ayushman Bharat Mukhmantri Sehat Bima Yojana'.

This strategic move aims to ensure timely payments to hospitals enlisted under the health insurance scheme.

During a review meeting of the sub-committee of the state health agency, Singh discussed policy-related matters, workforce shortages, and other pressing issues, as per an official statement.

The recruitment drive is designed to streamline the claims process, reduce delays, and improve overall efficiency, while also alleviating the current workload.

"The focus will be on hiring qualified medical professionals who can effectively assess and process claims, thereby enabling prompt reimbursements to healthcare providers," Singh stated, adding that the newly hired staff will receive extensive training tailored to the claim processing system.

Besides, existing staff involved in the claims process will also undergo updated training to maintain high standards of service and accuracy.

Singh further directed the officials to settle all pending payments to hospitals under the Sehat Bima Yojana.

From April 1, 2024, to September 15, Rs 210 crore has been disbursed under this scheme.

Additionally, the health minister urged the officers to launch a special enrollment drive, ensuring no eligible beneficiary is left out.

The scheme provides cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in 772 government and private hospitals across the state.

The state health agency has issued 84.44 lakh cards benefiting over 45 lakh families, offering access to around 1,600 types of treatments, including knee replacements, heart surgeries, and cancer treatments.

