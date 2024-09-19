Inconclusive Talks Between Junior Doctors and West Bengal Government
The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government remained inconclusive. The medics expressed dissatisfaction despite verbal assurances from officials, stating that they will continue their agitation and 'cease work'. The meeting lasted over two hours but lacked written documentation.
- Country:
- India
The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government on Wednesday ended without a resolution, as the doctors expressed dissatisfaction with the meeting's outcome and declared their intention to continue their agitation and 'cease work'.
Despite the government's agreement on several points and verbal assurances from the chief secretary, the doctors were not provided with written documentation of the meeting's minutes. 'We discussed many issues, but we were not provided with the minutes of the meeting. The chief secretary gave us verbal assurances but did not provide written documentation. Our agitation and 'cease work' will continue. We are not happy with the outcome of the meeting,' said one of the agitating doctors after emerging from the meeting at Nabanna.
The meeting, held at the state secretariat and attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and a delegation of 30 junior doctors, started around 7:30 PM and lasted over two hours. This marked the second round of talks within 48 hours, following a prior meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The junior doctors were accompanied by stenographers on both occasions to record the meeting minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Junior doctors to continue 'cease work' to protest Kolkata medic's rape-murder, despite SC direction to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.
Bengal govt replies to doctors' mail, invites 12-15 representatives for talks at secretariat 'Nabanna' at 6 pm, Wednesday: Official.
Junior Doctors Hold Talks at Nabanna Amid RG Kar Hospital Deadlock
Junior Doctors Continue 'Cease Work' Amid Rape-Murder Protest in West Bengal
27 people died, 7 lakh patients suffering because of junior doctors’ ‘cease work’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee.