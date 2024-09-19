Left Menu

Inconclusive Talks Between Junior Doctors and West Bengal Government

The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government remained inconclusive. The medics expressed dissatisfaction despite verbal assurances from officials, stating that they will continue their agitation and 'cease work'. The meeting lasted over two hours but lacked written documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government on Wednesday ended without a resolution, as the doctors expressed dissatisfaction with the meeting's outcome and declared their intention to continue their agitation and 'cease work'.

Despite the government's agreement on several points and verbal assurances from the chief secretary, the doctors were not provided with written documentation of the meeting's minutes. 'We discussed many issues, but we were not provided with the minutes of the meeting. The chief secretary gave us verbal assurances but did not provide written documentation. Our agitation and 'cease work' will continue. We are not happy with the outcome of the meeting,' said one of the agitating doctors after emerging from the meeting at Nabanna.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat and attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and a delegation of 30 junior doctors, started around 7:30 PM and lasted over two hours. This marked the second round of talks within 48 hours, following a prior meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The junior doctors were accompanied by stenographers on both occasions to record the meeting minutes.

