India's Vision Challenge: Tackling Uncorrected Refractive Errors

A new report underscores the urgent need to enhance public awareness and improve optometry education to combat uncorrected refractive errors (URE) in India.

According to the World Health Organization, refractive error—encompassing conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism—impairs vision due to the eye's abnormal shape or length, preventing light from focusing on the retina.

Published by the India Vision Institute (IVI), an NGO, the report calls for 100,000 additional eye care professionals to serve underserved rural areas. Co-authored by IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel and Ramachandran P, Chair of the IVI Advisory Committee, the report reveals that URE affects 59 percent of adults and 7.5 percent of children in India, costing the economy over Rs 1 lakh crore annually.

The report recommends enhancing optometry education through better curricula and expanded training programs. Research indicates that correcting refractive errors can boost productivity by 32 percent and increase individual income by 33 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)