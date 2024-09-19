Integrating Ayurveda into Global Nutrition: A Health Revolution at World Food India 2024
Union Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha advocated for integrating Ayurveda into mainstream nutrition during World Food India 2024. The Ayush Pavilion presented Ayurveda Aahar, a diet concept blending traditional wisdom and modern food solutions. The event highlighted Ayurveda’s role in addressing global health challenges and drew attention from international stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
Union Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasized the importance of integrating Ayurveda into mainstream nutrition during World Food India 2024. Speaking at the Ayush Pavilion, Kotecha highlighted Ayurveda's potential to revolutionize the global food landscape with sustainable and preventive health solutions.
The Ayush Pavilion showcased Ayurveda Aahar, an innovative dietary concept that merges ancient wisdom with modern food practices to promote holistic health. The exhibit caught global attention, demonstrating the role of Ayurvedic dietary products in managing lifestyle disorders like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.
The event at Pragati Maidan, held from September 19 to September 22, included live demonstrations, consultations, and discussions on furthering Ayurveda Aahar research and product development. The Ministry of Ayush plans to develop standardized guidelines for Ayurvedic foods and collaborate with international regulatory bodies to introduce Ayurveda Aahar globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
