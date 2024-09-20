West Bengal Government Releases Directives to Ensure Safety and Security for Healthcare Workers
The West Bengal government issued directives to ensure the safety and security of healthcare workers. These include installing CCTVs, providing adequate facilities, and deploying security personnel. The directives were issued following a meeting with junior doctors. Former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha was appointed to conduct security audits.
In a significant move, the West Bengal government on Thursday issued a set of directives aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and a conducive environment for healthcare professionals. The orders were mandated to be implemented immediately.
The issuance of these directives followed a meeting held between the government and agitating junior doctors, who had raised concerns over the working environment in healthcare facilities.
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant conveyed ten directives through a two-page communication to Principal Secretary (Health) NS Nigam. The directives emphasized the need for adequate on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, and drinking water facilities in all healthcare centers. The communication stressed that these changes must be expedited.
