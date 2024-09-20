West Bengal Government Releases Directives to Ensure Safety and Security for Healthcare Workers

In a significant move, the West Bengal government on Thursday issued a set of directives aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and a conducive environment for healthcare professionals. The orders were mandated to be implemented immediately.

The issuance of these directives followed a meeting held between the government and agitating junior doctors, who had raised concerns over the working environment in healthcare facilities.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant conveyed ten directives through a two-page communication to Principal Secretary (Health) NS Nigam. The directives emphasized the need for adequate on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, and drinking water facilities in all healthcare centers. The communication stressed that these changes must be expedited.

(With inputs from agencies.)