Neuberg Diagnostics Launches Geniee: Pioneering Personalized Genomics
Neuberg Diagnostics has introduced 'Geniee', a mobile platform for personalized genomics, offering genetic testing and tailored medicine. This initiative aims to provide insights into how genes affect medication responses, dietary and exercise preferences, and overall nutritional needs. Kamal Haasan unveiled the platform, emphasizing better healthcare outcomes.
Neuberg Diagnostics, a frontrunner in advanced healthcare diagnostics, announced the launch of their personalized genomics platform 'Geniee' on Friday. This innovative mobile platform is set to revolutionize genetic testing and tailored medicine for its users.
Geniee promises to provide critical insights into how an individual's genes influence their medication response, dietary preferences, exercise routines, and nutritional needs. This will empower users to take control of their health by offering comprehensive genetic insights into their well-being.
''At Neuberg, we believe that personalized medicine is the future of healthcare. The launch of Geniee is a testament to our commitment to driving this future forward. Geniee is not just about testing -- it is about giving individuals the power to take control of their health by offering them valuable insights,'' Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu stated.
In a formal event, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan unveiled the Geniee brand. Speaking on the occasion, Velu added, ''We are thrilled to have Kamal Haasan with us today to unveil this milestone, as we aim to push the boundaries of medical science and deliver better healthcare outcomes for all.'' Through the Geniee mobile application, users can optimize their diet plans, identify nutrient deficiencies, and enhance their fitness plans, contributing to a healthier lifestyle.
