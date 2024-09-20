Left Menu

Neuberg Diagnostics Launches Geniee: Pioneering Personalized Genomics

Neuberg Diagnostics has introduced 'Geniee', a mobile platform for personalized genomics, offering genetic testing and tailored medicine. This initiative aims to provide insights into how genes affect medication responses, dietary and exercise preferences, and overall nutritional needs. Kamal Haasan unveiled the platform, emphasizing better healthcare outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:00 IST
Neuberg Diagnostics Launches Geniee: Pioneering Personalized Genomics
  • Country:
  • India

Neuberg Diagnostics, a frontrunner in advanced healthcare diagnostics, announced the launch of their personalized genomics platform 'Geniee' on Friday. This innovative mobile platform is set to revolutionize genetic testing and tailored medicine for its users.

Geniee promises to provide critical insights into how an individual's genes influence their medication response, dietary preferences, exercise routines, and nutritional needs. This will empower users to take control of their health by offering comprehensive genetic insights into their well-being.

''At Neuberg, we believe that personalized medicine is the future of healthcare. The launch of Geniee is a testament to our commitment to driving this future forward. Geniee is not just about testing -- it is about giving individuals the power to take control of their health by offering them valuable insights,'' Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu stated.

In a formal event, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan unveiled the Geniee brand. Speaking on the occasion, Velu added, ''We are thrilled to have Kamal Haasan with us today to unveil this milestone, as we aim to push the boundaries of medical science and deliver better healthcare outcomes for all.'' Through the Geniee mobile application, users can optimize their diet plans, identify nutrient deficiencies, and enhance their fitness plans, contributing to a healthier lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024