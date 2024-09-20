Left Menu

Kerala's Nipah Virus Scare: Contact List Clears First Hurdle with Negative Results

The 20 individuals in contact with a 24-year-old man who succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala have tested negative. Currently, 267 people are being monitored, with 134 categorized as high-risk. State health officials are offering support and ensuring students can take exams while in quarantine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:23 IST
Kerala's Nipah Virus Scare: Contact List Clears First Hurdle with Negative Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nipah virus test results for 20 individuals who had been in contact with a 24-year-old man who died from the virus in Kerala earlier this month, have come back negative, state Health Minister Veena George announced on Friday.

She added that no new individuals have been added to the contact list today. In total, 267 people are currently being monitored, including 81 healthcare workers.

Of these, 177 individuals are on the primary contact list, with 134 classified as high-risk, while 90 are on the secondary contact list. The situation was assessed during a review meeting led by the minister.

One symptomatic individual was admitted to Mancheri Medical College Hospital on Friday. Four patients are currently being treated at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, and 28 are admitted to Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital.

According to the statement, mental support is being provided to those on the contact list. Additionally, the minister mentioned that arrangements have been made for the victim's classmates, who are now in quarantine in Bengaluru, to sit for their university exams. State health officials have coordinated with their counterparts in Karnataka to facilitate this.

The 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who died on September 9, was infected with the Nipah virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024