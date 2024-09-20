Kerala's Nipah Virus Scare: Contact List Clears First Hurdle with Negative Results

The Nipah virus test results for 20 individuals who had been in contact with a 24-year-old man who died from the virus in Kerala earlier this month, have come back negative, state Health Minister Veena George announced on Friday.

She added that no new individuals have been added to the contact list today. In total, 267 people are currently being monitored, including 81 healthcare workers.

Of these, 177 individuals are on the primary contact list, with 134 classified as high-risk, while 90 are on the secondary contact list. The situation was assessed during a review meeting led by the minister.

One symptomatic individual was admitted to Mancheri Medical College Hospital on Friday. Four patients are currently being treated at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, and 28 are admitted to Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital.

According to the statement, mental support is being provided to those on the contact list. Additionally, the minister mentioned that arrangements have been made for the victim's classmates, who are now in quarantine in Bengaluru, to sit for their university exams. State health officials have coordinated with their counterparts in Karnataka to facilitate this.

The 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who died on September 9, was infected with the Nipah virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)