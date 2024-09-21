Junior Doctors Partially Resume Duties Amid Protests in West Bengal

Junior doctors in West Bengal have returned to their roles in essential and emergency services at state-run hospitals after a 42-day 'cease work' protest against the rape and murder of a woman colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Though the doctors are not attending to outpatient departments (OPDs), they are committed to public health by setting up 'Abhaya clinics' in flood-hit districts, showcasing their dedication despite ongoing protests.

The doctors will give the administration another seven days to fulfill their demands for justice and the removal of the state health secretary before resuming protests. The CBI has already arrested several individuals, including a former principal of the RG Kar Hospital, in the investigation.

