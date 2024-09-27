Health News Roundup: Cassava Sciences, Pfizer, and More

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Cassava Sciences shares fell sharply post-market after SEC charges for misleading Alzheimer's trial claims. The accusations relate to September 2020 trial results.

The U.S. FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's new schizophrenia drug, offering a treatment with fewer side effects. The drug was acquired via a $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics.

Bavarian Nordic has signed a deal with UNICEF for one million doses of the mpox vaccine Jynneos, targeting African nations affected by outbreaks.

Pfizer's Oxbryta withdrawal over safety concerns could expedite rival sickle cell drug trials, analysts suggest. The FDA subsequently issued a patient alert.

AbbVie's Parkinson's drug tavapadon met its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial, demonstrating significant improvement in early-stage patients.

Acadia Healthcare has agreed to pay $19.85 million to settle improper billing allegations, including $16.66 million to the U.S. government.

