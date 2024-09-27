Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Cassava Sciences, Pfizer, and More

Cassava Sciences faces SEC charges for misleading Alzheimer's drug trial claims, Bristol Myers' schizophrenia drug receives FDA approval, Bavarian Nordic partners with UNICEF for mpox vaccines, Pfizer pulls Oxbryta amid safety concerns, AbbVie's Parkinson's drug shows promise, and Acadia Healthcare settles improper billing allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:27 IST
Health News Roundup: Cassava Sciences, Pfizer, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Cassava Sciences shares fell sharply post-market after SEC charges for misleading Alzheimer's trial claims. The accusations relate to September 2020 trial results.

The U.S. FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's new schizophrenia drug, offering a treatment with fewer side effects. The drug was acquired via a $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics.

Bavarian Nordic has signed a deal with UNICEF for one million doses of the mpox vaccine Jynneos, targeting African nations affected by outbreaks.

Pfizer's Oxbryta withdrawal over safety concerns could expedite rival sickle cell drug trials, analysts suggest. The FDA subsequently issued a patient alert.

AbbVie's Parkinson's drug tavapadon met its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial, demonstrating significant improvement in early-stage patients.

Acadia Healthcare has agreed to pay $19.85 million to settle improper billing allegations, including $16.66 million to the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024