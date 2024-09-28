Medical Staff Protest Over Assault at West Bengal Hospital
Junior doctors and nurses at Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal continue their 'cease work' agitation after staffers were assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient. The protesters are demanding better security arrangements. An investigation is ongoing, and security measures at the hospital have been intensified.
Junior doctors and nurses at state-run Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district persisted in their 'cease work' agitation on Saturday, protesting against the assault on medical staff by a patient's relatives.
The protest began late Friday after some staff members were allegedly beaten by the family of a deceased patient. The incident resulted in injuries to three junior doctors, three nurses, and several healthcare workers, according to a junior doctor at the scene.
Demanding better security arrangements, the protesters say the 'cease work' action will continue until their safety concerns are addressed.
The patient, a middle-aged woman with acute breathing problems, was admitted on Friday in critical condition. Despite attempts to administer oxygen, she passed away, leading her family to claim she received no medical treatment. The escalating situation saw 15-20 family members breach security and assault the medical staff, despite a police presence.
A senior official from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate confirmed that a complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway. Security measures have been heightened, including increased police patrols around the hospital.
West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum member Aniket Mahato emphasized the need for proactive government measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
