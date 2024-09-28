Left Menu

Medical Staff Protest Over Assault at West Bengal Hospital

Junior doctors and nurses at Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal continue their 'cease work' agitation after staffers were assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient. The protesters are demanding better security arrangements. An investigation is ongoing, and security measures at the hospital have been intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:15 IST
Medical Staff Protest Over Assault at West Bengal Hospital
doctors strike
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors and nurses at state-run Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district persisted in their 'cease work' agitation on Saturday, protesting against the assault on medical staff by a patient's relatives.

The protest began late Friday after some staff members were allegedly beaten by the family of a deceased patient. The incident resulted in injuries to three junior doctors, three nurses, and several healthcare workers, according to a junior doctor at the scene.

Demanding better security arrangements, the protesters say the 'cease work' action will continue until their safety concerns are addressed.

The patient, a middle-aged woman with acute breathing problems, was admitted on Friday in critical condition. Despite attempts to administer oxygen, she passed away, leading her family to claim she received no medical treatment. The escalating situation saw 15-20 family members breach security and assault the medical staff, despite a police presence.

A senior official from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate confirmed that a complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway. Security measures have been heightened, including increased police patrols around the hospital.

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum member Aniket Mahato emphasized the need for proactive government measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024