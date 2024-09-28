Draft Guidelines on Life Support Withdrawal Stir Medical Fraternity

The Union Health Ministry has issued draft guidelines for the withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients, sparking controversy within the medical community. The guidelines outline specific conditions under which passive euthanasia could be considered.

These conditions include documented informed refusal by the patient or their kin and a prognosis indicating no benefit from continued life support. The draft also calls for a standardized approach to deciding whether or not to initiate life-supporting measures in terminally ill patients.

However, the Indian Medical Association has raised concerns about the guidelines, arguing that they expose doctors to legal scrutiny and undermine the trust in doctor-patient relationships. The draft is open for feedback until October 20.

