Left Menu

Junior Doctors in West Bengal Poised for Strike Over Workplace Safety

Junior doctors in West Bengal are considering a total work cessation after assaults on medics and unresolved safety concerns. Awaiting the state government's submission at a Supreme Court hearing, their decision follows a history of unmet safety assurances and recent violent incidents at state-run hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 01:01 IST
Junior Doctors in West Bengal Poised for Strike Over Workplace Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on the brink of a statewide strike due to ongoing safety and security issues in their workplaces. The decision will hinge on the state government's submissions during the upcoming Supreme Court hearing regarding their security concerns.

This move follows a violent episode where three doctors and three nurses were assaulted after a patient's death at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. The incident has intensified the doctors' grievances, spotlighting what they perceive as the state government's failure to ensure their safety despite prior promises.

In reaction, junior doctors who had partially resumed duties after a previous 42-day strike are now considering a complete work stoppage. A planned rally this Sunday aims to protest the Sagore Dutta Hospital incident and stress their demands for improved security, pending further decisions post-Supreme Court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024