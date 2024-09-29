Junior Doctors in West Bengal Poised for Strike Over Workplace Safety

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on the brink of a statewide strike due to ongoing safety and security issues in their workplaces. The decision will hinge on the state government's submissions during the upcoming Supreme Court hearing regarding their security concerns.

This move follows a violent episode where three doctors and three nurses were assaulted after a patient's death at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. The incident has intensified the doctors' grievances, spotlighting what they perceive as the state government's failure to ensure their safety despite prior promises.

In reaction, junior doctors who had partially resumed duties after a previous 42-day strike are now considering a complete work stoppage. A planned rally this Sunday aims to protest the Sagore Dutta Hospital incident and stress their demands for improved security, pending further decisions post-Supreme Court hearing.

