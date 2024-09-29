Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Emergency Declarations, and More

In a significant development, the U.S. FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's new schizophrenia drug, Cobenfy, marking it the first new type of antipsychotic in decades. Unlike other commonly used drugs, Cobenfy's labeling does not warn of increased mortality risks in elderly patients.

In response to Hurricane Helene, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency in Georgia, leading to the deployment of additional emergency personnel and resources to bolster local efforts.

Despite new gene therapies offering potential relief for sickle cell disease, many patients like 20-year-old Zoe Davis are hesitant to try them. The reasons behind this reluctance are multifaceted and highlight the complexities of adopting new medical treatments.

U.S. farmers are advocating for vaccination options to combat bird flu as wildfowl migration kicks off, posing a significant threat to the $67 billion poultry industry.

In a forecast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Medicare Part D and Advantage premiums are expected to decline modestly in 2025.

Following contact with a Missouri bird flu patient, four additional healthcare workers developed mild respiratory symptoms, though none tested positive for the virus, the CDC reported.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism suggests that a lack of sufficient sleep during pregnancy may lead to neurodevelopmental delays in children, with boys being particularly affected.

The FDA has also approved GE HealthCare's new diagnostic drug for heart disease, Flyrcado, which will initially be available in select U.S. markets in early 2025.

Sanofi and Regeneron's drug Dupixent received FDA approval for use in patients suffering from 'smoker's lung,' offering new hope for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Steward Health Care announced that CEO Ralph de la Torre would step down after refusing to testify before the U.S. Senate regarding cost-cutting decisions at the company's 31 hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)