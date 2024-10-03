SMT Completes Patient Enrollment in Pioneering Multivessel TALENT Trial

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has announced the successful completion of patient enrollment in its groundbreaking Multivessel TALENT trial. The trial, led by Professor Patrick W. Serruys at the CORRIB Research Centre, enrolled 1,550 patients across Europe to assess the effectiveness of SMT's Supraflex Cruz stent versus the SYNERGY stent in complex three-vessel coronary artery disease.

This trial is distinguished for employing cutting-edge techniques in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), including 100% quantitative flow ratio (QFR) for physiological lesion assessment, and IVUS or OCT-guided lesion optimization. A one-month dual antiplatelet therapy regimen followed by single antiplatelet therapy has been applied to optimize patient outcomes.

The Supraflex Cruz stent is noted for its low trackability force, optimal bifurcation lesion treatment capabilities, and high efficacy in rapid endothelialization, demonstrating its superiority in treating high bleeding risk patients. Results of this significant trial, which aims to confirm the stent's advanced capabilities, will be reported in late 2025.

