Left Menu

Rising Wave: XEC Variant's Global Impact

The new COVID omicron subvariant, XEC, has been identified predominantly in the northern hemisphere and Australia. Virologists are monitoring its spread as it edges toward becoming a dominant variant. Currently affecting countries like the US and Germany, there's no evidence it causes more severe symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 05-10-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 09:27 IST
Rising Wave: XEC Variant's Global Impact

In a startling development, the COVID subvariant XEC has emerged as a potential global contender, with virologists closely tracking its impact. Spread across over 27 countries, including Australia, this omicron descendant could soon usurp other variants.

Detected initially in Italy, the XEC subvariant garners global attention as it claims a notable share of COVID cases in several regions. In Germany, it represents 20% of infections, followed by 12% in the UK, and 6% in the US, suggesting its growth advantage.

Experts have not found XEC to cause more severe symptoms but note its potential rapid spread. Current surveillance indicates existing vaccines continue providing protection, with updated formulations anticipated to bolster immunity further against this recombinant strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024