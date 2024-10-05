Rising Wave: XEC Variant's Global Impact

In a startling development, the COVID subvariant XEC has emerged as a potential global contender, with virologists closely tracking its impact. Spread across over 27 countries, including Australia, this omicron descendant could soon usurp other variants.

Detected initially in Italy, the XEC subvariant garners global attention as it claims a notable share of COVID cases in several regions. In Germany, it represents 20% of infections, followed by 12% in the UK, and 6% in the US, suggesting its growth advantage.

Experts have not found XEC to cause more severe symptoms but note its potential rapid spread. Current surveillance indicates existing vaccines continue providing protection, with updated formulations anticipated to bolster immunity further against this recombinant strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)