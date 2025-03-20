Left Menu

Global Health on the Edge: Funding Cuts and International Policy Shifts

The latest health news highlights pressing issues like malnutrition in Yemen, global healthcare funding cuts, and international policy changes impacting medical visas and drug pricing. Also discussed are legal battles over healthcare rights for transgender minors, diversity policies in the pharmaceutical industry, and new drug developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Urgent concerns have been raised by medical charity MSF about rising malnutrition in Yemen as funding cuts continue to outpace treatment capacity. The charity calls for financial support to tackle the alarming rates of malnutrition admissions.

In a geopolitical shift, India has declined to issue the usual volume of medical visas to Bangladesh due to staffing shortages, allowing China to expand its influence with similar offerings.

Meanwhile, diversity programs face setbacks as Swiss drugmakers Roche and Novartis scale back initiatives to adhere to new U.S. executive orders, reflecting broader industry trends.

