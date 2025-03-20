Global Health on the Edge: Funding Cuts and International Policy Shifts

Urgent concerns have been raised by medical charity MSF about rising malnutrition in Yemen as funding cuts continue to outpace treatment capacity. The charity calls for financial support to tackle the alarming rates of malnutrition admissions.

In a geopolitical shift, India has declined to issue the usual volume of medical visas to Bangladesh due to staffing shortages, allowing China to expand its influence with similar offerings.

Meanwhile, diversity programs face setbacks as Swiss drugmakers Roche and Novartis scale back initiatives to adhere to new U.S. executive orders, reflecting broader industry trends.

