Global Health Updates: Key Developments and Challenges

A roundup of the latest health news includes Yemen's malnutrition crisis, potential CDC leadership changes, the role of medical visas in regional diplomacy, and drug industry dynamics. Notable mentions include Eli Lilly's new drug launch in India and U.S. Senate demands related to vaccine policy and healthcare executive nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is facing critical global issues as recent news highlights the growing malnutrition crisis in Yemen, with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calling for increased funding to meet rising needs. Meanwhile, U.S. policy shifts might see Republican Michael Burgess heading the CDC, following Dave Weldon's withdrawn nomination.

In Asia, India's visa restrictions for Bangladeshis open doors for China, possibly affecting regional healthcare ties. In business developments, the Niox Group's shares soared following Keensight Capital's enhanced buyout offer, valuing the British medical device maker at £322.4 million.

Drugmakers Novartis and Roche adjust diversity strategies in light of new U.S. regulations, as Pfizer sells its Haleon stake for billion-dollar returns. Furthermore, Eli Lilly launches the weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India, aiming to capture a burgeoning market amidst high obesity and diabetes rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

