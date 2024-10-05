Vaccines, Laws, and Drugs: Current Health News Highlights

Sanofi, GSK, and CSL Ltd have received $72 million from the U.S. government to increase bird flu vaccine production amid a major outbreak affecting livestock and causing human illnesses.

In the UK, lawmakers will soon consider a bill to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill adults, reflecting a notable shift in public opinion since the last similar attempt a decade ago.

The European Medicines Agency is reviewing anti-baldness medications like Organon's Propecia due to concerns about potential risks of suicidal thoughts among users.

