Vaccines, Laws, and Drugs: Current Health News Highlights
Recent health news covers various topics, including government investments in bird flu vaccines, legal considerations of assisted dying in the UK, regulatory issues at Thermo Fisher, infectious disease research pivots by J&J, a novel dog neutering vaccine, and EU concerns over anti-baldness drugs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:27 IST
Sanofi, GSK, and CSL Ltd have received $72 million from the U.S. government to increase bird flu vaccine production amid a major outbreak affecting livestock and causing human illnesses.
In the UK, lawmakers will soon consider a bill to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill adults, reflecting a notable shift in public opinion since the last similar attempt a decade ago.
The European Medicines Agency is reviewing anti-baldness medications like Organon's Propecia due to concerns about potential risks of suicidal thoughts among users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
