Born into Chaos: Life in the War-Torn Gaza Strip

In the midst of conflict, Rana Salah, a Gazan mother, faces the heart-wrenching reality of raising her newborn, Milana, under dire circumstances. Cradling her daughter in a makeshift tent, Salah grapples with guilt and despair, wishing for a better world for her child.

Born amidst war in Gaza, Milana joins 20,000 other babies marking their first breaths in a land ravaged by the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For Salah, the journey of motherhood is now marred by displacement and the constant search for safety as she moves her family from one temporary shelter to another.

The broader humanitarian crisis in Gaza exacerbates Salah's plight. Basic necessities are scarce, and the risk of infection looms large due to unsanitary conditions. With limited postnatal care and the challenges of breastfeeding amid constant upheaval, the struggle for mothers like Salah to protect their children underscores the deeper impact of the unfolding crisis.

