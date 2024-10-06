Crackdown on Counterfeit Water Racket Unveiled at Official Event

In a major operation against counterfeit goods, authorities in Baghpat district targeted a fake packaged drinking water racket discovered during a district event. The crackdown follows District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh's alarming discovery of a counterfeit water bottle placed on his table.

The incident occurred during the 'Baghpat Tehsil Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' program when Singh noticed the absence of a food license number on the bottle served to him. This prompted an immediate investigation by the district's food safety department, leading to raids on establishments dealing with counterfeit water bottles.

Authorities traced the illegal operation to a warehouse in Gauripur managed by Bhim Singh, where over 2,600 counterfeit bottles were confiscated and destroyed. The district magistrate emphasized that protecting consumers from such fraudulent activities is a top priority, with ongoing efforts to dismantle the entire supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)