Left Menu

Global Health Challenges: From Displacement to Rare Diseases

Recent health news highlights the struggles of displaced mothers in Gaza, Rwanda's fight against the Marburg virus with vaccinations, Congo's efforts to curb mpox spread, and the death of Sammy Basso, a progeria survivor. These stories underscore ongoing health challenges and efforts to address them worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:29 IST
Global Health Challenges: From Displacement to Rare Diseases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mothers displaced in Gaza face immense hardships as they care for newborns in adverse conditions. One such mother, Rana Salah, expresses her anguish over raising her child amid conflict.

Rwanda has initiated vaccinations against the Marburg virus to tackle an outbreak. Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana announced the immediate commencement of vaccinations in Kigali.

In Congo, health officials have launched the country's first mpox vaccination campaign in Goma. Meanwhile, the passing of Sammy Basso, a progeria survivor, highlights the challenges faced by those with rare diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024