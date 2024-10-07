Global Health Challenges: From Displacement to Rare Diseases
Recent health news highlights the struggles of displaced mothers in Gaza, Rwanda's fight against the Marburg virus with vaccinations, Congo's efforts to curb mpox spread, and the death of Sammy Basso, a progeria survivor. These stories underscore ongoing health challenges and efforts to address them worldwide.
Mothers displaced in Gaza face immense hardships as they care for newborns in adverse conditions. One such mother, Rana Salah, expresses her anguish over raising her child amid conflict.
Rwanda has initiated vaccinations against the Marburg virus to tackle an outbreak. Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana announced the immediate commencement of vaccinations in Kigali.
In Congo, health officials have launched the country's first mpox vaccination campaign in Goma. Meanwhile, the passing of Sammy Basso, a progeria survivor, highlights the challenges faced by those with rare diseases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
