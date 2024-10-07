Himachal Pradesh's 'Sankalp': A Bold Stand Against Drugs

In a robust stand against drug abuse, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched an initiative called 'Sankalp', aiming to tackle drug trafficking and support rehabilitation.

The initiative was announced at a programme by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's determination to combat drug issues, instructing officials to enforce stringent measures against traffickers.

Overcoming substance abuse is central to the initiative, with plans for a state-level de-addiction center in Kotla Barog, plus a Centre of Excellence for specially-abled children's education in Kandaghat. Free education and welfare schemes further highlight the government's extensive social support efforts.

