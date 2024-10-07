Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's 'Sankalp': A Bold Stand Against Drugs

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated 'Sankalp', a comprehensive drug eradication program. The initiative aims to battle drug trafficking, support rehabilitation, and integrate affected individuals back into society. A new model de-addiction center and educational facilities are also planned to address drug abuse and offer new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:46 IST
Himachal Pradesh's 'Sankalp': A Bold Stand Against Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust stand against drug abuse, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched an initiative called 'Sankalp', aiming to tackle drug trafficking and support rehabilitation.

The initiative was announced at a programme by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's determination to combat drug issues, instructing officials to enforce stringent measures against traffickers.

Overcoming substance abuse is central to the initiative, with plans for a state-level de-addiction center in Kotla Barog, plus a Centre of Excellence for specially-abled children's education in Kandaghat. Free education and welfare schemes further highlight the government's extensive social support efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024