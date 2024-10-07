Himachal Pradesh's 'Sankalp': A Bold Stand Against Drugs
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated 'Sankalp', a comprehensive drug eradication program. The initiative aims to battle drug trafficking, support rehabilitation, and integrate affected individuals back into society. A new model de-addiction center and educational facilities are also planned to address drug abuse and offer new opportunities.
In a robust stand against drug abuse, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched an initiative called 'Sankalp', aiming to tackle drug trafficking and support rehabilitation.
The initiative was announced at a programme by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's determination to combat drug issues, instructing officials to enforce stringent measures against traffickers.
Overcoming substance abuse is central to the initiative, with plans for a state-level de-addiction center in Kotla Barog, plus a Centre of Excellence for specially-abled children's education in Kandaghat. Free education and welfare schemes further highlight the government's extensive social support efforts.
