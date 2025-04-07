Left Menu

Delhi Minister Slams AAP Government's 'Education Revolution' in Punjab

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes AAP-led Punjab government for allegedly forcing teachers into social media roles under the guise of an 'education revolution.' He accuses the government of ruining education with these policies, while Punjab CM defends the initiatives and budget allocations for education improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:19 IST
Delhi Minister Slams AAP Government's 'Education Revolution' in Punjab
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government for allegedly coercing educators into becoming social media volunteers under the pretext of an 'education revolution.' He contends that such mandates are detracting from genuine educational progress.

Sirsa alleged that dictatorial directives require teachers to engage with social media and live-stream visits by members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers, which he argues could incite public discontent against AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He expressed concerns over the declining quality of education in Punjab, drawing parallels with perceived issues in Delhi.

Responding to these accusations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outlined his administration's education investments, highlighting a budget surpassing Rs 17,000 crore aimed at reforming government schools and elevating educational standards. Mann emphasized the ongoing efforts to train teachers abroad and the resulting improvements in school performance metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025