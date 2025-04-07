Delhi Minister Slams AAP Government's 'Education Revolution' in Punjab

In a vehement critique, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government for allegedly coercing educators into becoming social media volunteers under the pretext of an 'education revolution.' He contends that such mandates are detracting from genuine educational progress.

Sirsa alleged that dictatorial directives require teachers to engage with social media and live-stream visits by members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers, which he argues could incite public discontent against AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He expressed concerns over the declining quality of education in Punjab, drawing parallels with perceived issues in Delhi.

Responding to these accusations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outlined his administration's education investments, highlighting a budget surpassing Rs 17,000 crore aimed at reforming government schools and elevating educational standards. Mann emphasized the ongoing efforts to train teachers abroad and the resulting improvements in school performance metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)