Delhi Minister Slams AAP Government's 'Education Revolution' in Punjab
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes AAP-led Punjab government for allegedly forcing teachers into social media roles under the guise of an 'education revolution.' He accuses the government of ruining education with these policies, while Punjab CM defends the initiatives and budget allocations for education improvements.
- Country:
- India
In a vehement critique, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government for allegedly coercing educators into becoming social media volunteers under the pretext of an 'education revolution.' He contends that such mandates are detracting from genuine educational progress.
Sirsa alleged that dictatorial directives require teachers to engage with social media and live-stream visits by members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers, which he argues could incite public discontent against AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He expressed concerns over the declining quality of education in Punjab, drawing parallels with perceived issues in Delhi.
Responding to these accusations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outlined his administration's education investments, highlighting a budget surpassing Rs 17,000 crore aimed at reforming government schools and elevating educational standards. Mann emphasized the ongoing efforts to train teachers abroad and the resulting improvements in school performance metrics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teachers and Healthcare Workers Unite in Protest Against Holiday Exemption in Gilgit Baltistan
CPI(M) Sparks Social Media Debate with New Color Scheme
Social Media Post Sparks Arrest Over Alleged Anti-National Content
Shocking Scandal: Nurse's Ordeal Exposed on Social Media
Tweets, likes, and needles: Study finds social media messaging spurs vaccine intentions