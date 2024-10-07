First Lady of Maldives Discusses Food Safety Collaboration with India

The First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed, visited FSSAI's headquarters, where discussions revolved around enhancing food safety standards. The meeting highlighted potential collaborations between the Maldives and India in this crucial sector.

Officials from FSSAI demonstrated their Food Safety on Wheels initiative, a mobile laboratory designed for on-the-spot food testing and awareness creation. This initiative garnered praise from the First Lady for its contributions to maintaining national food safety at the grassroots level.

During her visit, Mohamed engaged with India's Codex Alimentarius Commission contact, emphasizing the importance of robust regulatory frameworks and laboratory ecosystems to ensure the highest food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)