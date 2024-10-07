Left Menu

First Lady of Maldives Discusses Food Safety Collaboration with India

Sajidha Mohamed, the First Lady of Maldives, visited India's FSSAI to discuss food safety standards. She highlighted potential collaborations between Maldives and India to enhance food safety. A demonstration of FSSAI's mobile food testing lab, Food Safety on Wheels, showcased India's commitment to grassroots food safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:08 IST
First Lady of Maldives Discusses Food Safety Collaboration with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed, visited FSSAI's headquarters, where discussions revolved around enhancing food safety standards. The meeting highlighted potential collaborations between the Maldives and India in this crucial sector.

Officials from FSSAI demonstrated their Food Safety on Wheels initiative, a mobile laboratory designed for on-the-spot food testing and awareness creation. This initiative garnered praise from the First Lady for its contributions to maintaining national food safety at the grassroots level.

During her visit, Mohamed engaged with India's Codex Alimentarius Commission contact, emphasizing the importance of robust regulatory frameworks and laboratory ecosystems to ensure the highest food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024