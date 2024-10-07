Doubling Support: A New Chapter in India's Fight Against TB
The Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana's monthly support for TB patients has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced the increase alongside a Rs 1,040 crore fund boost, aiming to fortify nutritional support. New measures target household contacts with social support and energy-dense nutrition supplementation.
In a significant move to bolster India's efforts against tuberculosis, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced the doubling of monthly support under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for TB patients during treatment. This initiative is backed by an additional Rs 1,040 crore funding, emphasizing nutritional support for patients.
The announcement further elaborated on expanding social support to household contacts of TB patients. These individuals will now be encompassed under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, reflecting a community-driven approach to combating the disease.
Additional measures include introducing energy-dense nutrition supplementation for underweight patients, aiming to enhance their recovery. The government's commitment is clear, with increased funding and scope under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, as India strives towards its goal of becoming TB-free by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
