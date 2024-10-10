ADHD Medication Shortages Leave Millions Without Access

A new study reveals that approximately 15.5 million U.S. adults are living with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and many face significant obstacles in accessing treatment. The research, released by the CDC, indicates a troubling shortage of medications crucial for managing ADHD symptoms.

According to the study, only about a third of adults diagnosed with ADHD received prescriptions for stimulant drugs within the past year. Additionally, a significant portion of those with prescriptions faced challenges due to the unavailability of necessary medications such as Adderall.

The survey underscores the potential of telehealth in improving access to ADHD care. Despite increased prescriptions since the pandemic, the shortage persists, highlighting a need for improved telemedicine policies to facilitate access to necessary medications and therapies.

