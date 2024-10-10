Left Menu

ADHD Medication Shortages Leave Millions Without Access

A recent U.S. study highlights the struggle of over 15.5 million adults with ADHD in accessing treatment, with medication shortages posing major challenges. Despite telehealth policies improving diagnosis access, finding amphetamine drugs like Adderall remains difficult for many patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:32 IST
ADHD Medication Shortages Leave Millions Without Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new study reveals that approximately 15.5 million U.S. adults are living with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and many face significant obstacles in accessing treatment. The research, released by the CDC, indicates a troubling shortage of medications crucial for managing ADHD symptoms.

According to the study, only about a third of adults diagnosed with ADHD received prescriptions for stimulant drugs within the past year. Additionally, a significant portion of those with prescriptions faced challenges due to the unavailability of necessary medications such as Adderall.

The survey underscores the potential of telehealth in improving access to ADHD care. Despite increased prescriptions since the pandemic, the shortage persists, highlighting a need for improved telemedicine policies to facilitate access to necessary medications and therapies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024