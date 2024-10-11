Left Menu

California Faces Rising Bird Flu Cases from Dairy Farms

California reports a fourth human case of bird flu linked to infected dairy cattle. This year, 18 U.S. cases have arisen, mostly through livestock exposure. Symptoms have been mild and widespread across 14 states. Health officials are also investigating two new potential cases in California.

Updated: 11-10-2024 02:20 IST
California announced a fourth human case of bird flu on Thursday, connected to contact with infected dairy cattle, raising public health concerns.

This year, 18 cases have been reported nationwide, predominantly linked to exposure to sick cattle or poultry in 14 states. Those in California were specifically exposed to infected cows on separate farms, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The department also pointed out two additional potential cases under investigation. The affected individuals in California experienced mild symptoms such as eye redness and discharge and were not hospitalized.

