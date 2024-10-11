California Faces Rising Bird Flu Cases from Dairy Farms

California announced a fourth human case of bird flu on Thursday, connected to contact with infected dairy cattle, raising public health concerns.

This year, 18 cases have been reported nationwide, predominantly linked to exposure to sick cattle or poultry in 14 states. Those in California were specifically exposed to infected cows on separate farms, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The department also pointed out two additional potential cases under investigation. The affected individuals in California experienced mild symptoms such as eye redness and discharge and were not hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)