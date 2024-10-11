Left Menu

mPokket Launches Holistic Wellness Program for Employees

mPokket introduces a wellness program for its employees in partnership with their medical partner. The initiative focuses on holistic health, offering mental health support via consultations and on-call psychologists. Employees and their dependents receive discounts on medications and diagnostics, emphasizing mPokket's commitment to workplace well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:58 IST
In a significant move to bolster employee well-being, mPokket has unveiled a comprehensive wellness program in alignment with World Mental Health Day. Collaborating with a medical partner, mPokket aims to foster a supportive work environment by prioritizing holistic health.

The program provides employees immediate access to medical professionals in over 20 specialties through various communication channels. Additionally, dedicated on-call psychologists are available for mental health support. Employees can extend these benefits to up to six dependents at no extra cost.

Significant discounts on medications and diagnostic services complement the offerings, alongside annual full-body check-ups with convenient at-home sample collection. mPokket underscores its commitment to a balanced and healthy workforce from its Kolkata headquarters, with supplemental operations in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

