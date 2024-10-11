Cockroach Removed from Intestine: A Medical Marvel

A live cockroach was extracted from a young man's small intestine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, officials reported on Friday. The 3-centimeter insect was removed using an advanced endoscopic technique, completed within 10 minutes.

The 23-year-old patient had been suffering from severe stomach pain for three days after consuming street food. He experienced abdominal pain, indigestion, and bloating, prompting him to seek medical assistance.

A team led by Senior Consultant Dr. Shubham Vatsya performed an Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy which identified the cockroach. Using a dual-channel endoscope, the team successfully removed the insect, averting potential life-threatening complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)