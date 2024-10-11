Cockroach Removed from Intestine: A Medical Marvel
A live cockroach was successfully removed from a 23-year-old man's small intestine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. The advanced endoscopic procedure took 10 minutes. The man, who had consumed street food, suffered severe abdominal pain for days before seeking medical attention. Timely intervention was crucial to avoid complications.
- Country:
- India
A live cockroach was extracted from a young man's small intestine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, officials reported on Friday. The 3-centimeter insect was removed using an advanced endoscopic technique, completed within 10 minutes.
The 23-year-old patient had been suffering from severe stomach pain for three days after consuming street food. He experienced abdominal pain, indigestion, and bloating, prompting him to seek medical assistance.
A team led by Senior Consultant Dr. Shubham Vatsya performed an Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy which identified the cockroach. Using a dual-channel endoscope, the team successfully removed the insect, averting potential life-threatening complications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Investigate Vasant Kunj Tragedy for Occult Links
Delhi Police Investigates Occult Angle in Vasant Kunj Suicide Case
Tragedy in Vasant Kunj: Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide Pact
Top Stories at 5 PM: From Modi's Attack on Congress to Rajinikanth's Medical Procedure
Delhi Cop Arrested for Bribery in Vasant Kunj Construction Case