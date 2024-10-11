Left Menu

Cockroach Removed from Intestine: A Medical Marvel

A live cockroach was successfully removed from a 23-year-old man's small intestine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. The advanced endoscopic procedure took 10 minutes. The man, who had consumed street food, suffered severe abdominal pain for days before seeking medical attention. Timely intervention was crucial to avoid complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:51 IST
Cockroach Removed from Intestine: A Medical Marvel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A live cockroach was extracted from a young man's small intestine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, officials reported on Friday. The 3-centimeter insect was removed using an advanced endoscopic technique, completed within 10 minutes.

The 23-year-old patient had been suffering from severe stomach pain for three days after consuming street food. He experienced abdominal pain, indigestion, and bloating, prompting him to seek medical assistance.

A team led by Senior Consultant Dr. Shubham Vatsya performed an Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy which identified the cockroach. Using a dual-channel endoscope, the team successfully removed the insect, averting potential life-threatening complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024