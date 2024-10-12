Dengue Surge Strikes Manipur in October
Manipur has seen a sharp increase in dengue cases in October, with the total reaching 1,353 for the year. Imphal West and Imphal East districts account for the majority of cases. Efforts are underway to reduce outbreaks, although 2023 also marks significant concerns, with 2,548 cases overall.
In a worrying health development, Manipur has witnessed a significant increase in dengue cases this October, pushing the annual count to 1,353, according to state officials. By the end of September, cases were at 230 but surged significantly in October's first week.
The epidemic has claimed four lives so far, with Imphal West district accounting for three deaths and Bishnupur district one, officials confirmed. Imphal West remains the hardest-hit area with 938 cases, followed by Imphal East with 285.
The government is urging public cooperation as it ramps up its campaign against dengue. Health Minister S Ranjan Singh emphasized ongoing efforts, including reducing mosquito breeding sources and increasing public awareness and preventive measures like fogging in high-risk areas.
