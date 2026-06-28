Ben Stokes: From Ashes Heroics to T20 Triumph

This piece chronicles the career highlights and challenges of England's Ben Stokes, detailing his powerful performances on the field, including record-breaking scores and crucial World Cup victories. It also addresses personal adversities, such as the Bristol incident, mental health battles, and his pivotal role in introducing 'Bazball' as captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Englands Ben Stokes Announced His Retirement From International Cricket On Sunday Following Is A Look Back At The Defining Highs And Lows Of His Career Since He Made His Oneday International And T International Debuts In And His Test Debut In A Lefthanded Batter And Rightarm Pace Bowler | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:03 IST
Ben Stokes: From Ashes Heroics to T20 Triumph
Ben Stokes

England's cricketing powerhouse, Ben Stokes, recently retired from international cricket, marking the end of an era in sporting brilliance. Over his illustrious career, Stokes established himself as one of the nation's premier all-rounders, amassing over 10,000 runs and taking more than 300 wickets since his international debut in 2011.

During the 2013-14 Ashes series, Stokes delivered a memorable century in Perth, showcasing his trademark grit. His 258 in Cape Town in 2016 remains the second-fastest in history, illustrating his incredible hitting prowess. However, heartache followed in the 2016 T20 World Cup final when he conceded four sixes in the last over, handing victory to the West Indies.

Stokes' career faced turmoil after the 2017 Bristol nightclub incident, yet he rebounded to achieve World Cup glory in 2019 and played a crucial role in England's Ashes victories. Despite personal struggles impacting his mental health, Stokes took the helm as Test captain in 2022, revolutionizing the team's approach to 'Bazball.' His legacy continues with his role in two World Cup wins and breaking the fastest Test fifty record for an Englishman in 2024.

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