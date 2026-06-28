Russias Ruling Party On Sunday Announced It Would Run An Injured Ukraine War Veteran And A Television War Correspondent

Russia's ruling party, United Russia, has announced a robust lineup of candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Key figures include an injured Ukraine war veteran, Vladislav Golovin, and renowned television correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, both poised to spearhead the party's campaign.

The announcement was made at United Russia's pre-election congress by then-party chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The party has historically secured significant majorities in national elections, although recent polls suggest it may be less favored than President Vladimir Putin. The party remains buoyed by Putin's backing and a compliant opposition in parliament.

Other eminent names on the candidate list include Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, both of whom hold significant sway in Russian politics. Despite the inclusion of high-profile figures, it's uncertain if all will assume seats in the State Duma. Putin has expressed a desire for war veterans to ascend as leaders in Russia's political hierarchy.