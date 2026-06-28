Ben Stokes' Illustrious Cricket Journey Comes to a Resounding End

England's test captain, Ben Stokes, announces his retirement from international cricket after the test against New Zealand. Known for his fearless performance and leadership, he made significant contributions, including the 2019 World Cup win and Headingley's unforgettable Ashes innings. Stokes' legacy in cricket remains influential and cherished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Current Test Against New Zealand | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:03 IST
Ben Stokes' Illustrious Cricket Journey Comes to a Resounding End
Ben Stokes

England test captain Ben Stokes is set to retire from international cricket following the current test match against New Zealand, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday. This announcement marks the end of a significant career, highlighted by the 2019 World Cup victory and a memorable Ashes performance at Headingley.

Ben Stokes, aged 35, debuted internationally in 2011 and took the helm as England's test captain in 2022. Renowned for his bold batting style and assertive leadership, he played a pivotal role in England's first 50-over World Cup triumph with an unbeaten 84-run innings in the final.

His stellar 135-run unbeaten innings at Headingley helped secure a one-wicket win against Australia, a performance celebrated as one of the greatest in test cricket. Despite some off-field controversies, Stokes influenced a new era of cricket for England, introducing the aggressive 'Bazball' approach with coach Brendan McCullum.

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