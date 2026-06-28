Serbia's Political Crossroads: Vucic Steps Down Amidst Protests

Thousands of protesters gather in Kraljevo after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announces his resignation. Vucic's 12-year rule, marked by protests against corruption, faces scrutiny as Serbia navigates EU aspirations while maintaining ties with Russia and China. Analysts speculate Vucic's future political maneuvers, ensuring his continued influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Of Protesters Were Expected To Descend On The Serbian City Of Kraljevo On Sunday | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:12 IST
Serbia's Political Crossroads: Vucic Steps Down Amidst Protests
Vucic

In a surprising political twist, thousands of demonstrators flocked to the streets of Kraljevo following the announcement of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation. The departure of Vucic, whose governance has been criticized for alleged corruption, paves the way for early presidential and parliamentary elections.

The movement, ignited by a tragic incident in Novi Sad where a station collapse claimed 16 lives, has become synonymous with the demand for political change, reminiscent of Serbia's pivotal protests in 2000. Despite Vucic's denial of corrupt practices, student-led calls for accountability intensified, leading to his historic decision to step down.

As Serbia stands at the EU's doorstep, its geopolitical stance is under scrutiny, balancing ties with Russia and China. Brussels is closely monitoring Belgrade's commitment to democratic principles, including judicial independence and electoral integrity, as the nation navigates its future political landscape.

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