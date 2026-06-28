New Caledonia Decides: A Turning Point in Franco-Kanak Relations

New Caledonias Nonindependence Coalition Won The Most Seats Of Any Single Grouping

In New Caledonia's pivotal provincial elections, the non-independence coalition emerged victorious, securing the most seats of any political group, according to preliminary results. Held under stringent security measures, the elections follow delays caused by violent clashes between the indigenous Kanak community and French loyalists.

Located in the southwest Pacific, New Caledonia has a population consisting of 41% Melanesian Kanak and 24% of European origin. With recent independence referendums favoring French association, the election outcome is crucial for the upcoming negotiations with France regarding the territory's future.

Polling began early Sunday, drawing large queues at polling stations like Hotel de Ville in Noumea. The islands, named by Captain James Cook and colonized by France in 1853, have seen long-standing contention over France's influence, with this election underscoring the persistent clash over autonomy.