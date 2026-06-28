New Caledonia Decides: A Turning Point in Franco-Kanak Relations

The non-independence coalition in New Caledonia secured 24 out of 54 seats in long-delayed provincial elections, preparing for future talks with France. The election, amid tight security due to past unrest between Kanak and French factions, highlights the ongoing struggle over New Caledonia's status within France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Caledonias Nonindependence Coalition Won The Most Seats Of Any Single Grouping | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:04 IST
New Caledonia Decides: A Turning Point in Franco-Kanak Relations
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In New Caledonia's pivotal provincial elections, the non-independence coalition emerged victorious, securing the most seats of any political group, according to preliminary results. Held under stringent security measures, the elections follow delays caused by violent clashes between the indigenous Kanak community and French loyalists.

Located in the southwest Pacific, New Caledonia has a population consisting of 41% Melanesian Kanak and 24% of European origin. With recent independence referendums favoring French association, the election outcome is crucial for the upcoming negotiations with France regarding the territory's future.

Polling began early Sunday, drawing large queues at polling stations like Hotel de Ville in Noumea. The islands, named by Captain James Cook and colonized by France in 1853, have seen long-standing contention over France's influence, with this election underscoring the persistent clash over autonomy.

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