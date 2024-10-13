Marching for Awareness: Highlighting the Role of Intensivists

The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) held a walkathon in Delhi on Sunday, aimed at raising awareness about critical illnesses and celebrating the indispensable work of intensivists. The event, marking ISCCM Day, urged the public to empower themselves against critical health challenges.

Flagged off by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, the walk began at the Chilla Sports Complex and ended at Noida Stadium. Sharma, addressing the rally, expressed his concern over the safety of healthcare professionals, especially given the recent spike in violence against intensivists.

The rally featured 383 doctors echoing slogans like "Fighting for every life, every day" and "Critical Care Saves," underscoring the need for greater public appreciation of these vital medical professionals.

