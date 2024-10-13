Global Health Watch: From Organ Transplants to Avian Flu

In Brazil, six patients have contracted HIV due to receiving infected organs. State officials revealed that the responsible laboratory has been suspended amid these concerning developments.

The U.S. FDA is revisiting its decision to ban compounded versions of Eli Lilly's drugs. This move addresses patient affordability amidst potential drug shortages.

Australia has committed $64 million to defend against an impending avian flu threat. This proactive step comes as the bird flu has devastated populations worldwide but has not yet reached Australia.

