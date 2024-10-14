Global Health Interventions: Vaccine Approvals, Strategic Sales, and Flu Prevention
This summary highlights global health-related news, including the WHO's approval of a vaccine for adolescents, France seeking job guarantees from Sanofi, and Australia's investment in bird flu prevention. It also mentions new developments in polio vaccination in Gaza, mpox cases in Zimbabwe, Lundbeck's acquisition of Longboard, Bayer's EU application for Nubeqa, and Catalent's facility sale.
The World Health Organization announced the approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, addressing vulnerability concerns amidst global outbreaks. The prequalification of the Jynneos vaccine was confirmed on October 8.
Sanofi is under pressure to guarantee French job security as it negotiates selling a 50% stake in its consumer health branch to U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Concerns about possible job losses have erupted, with Economy Minister Antoine Armand seeking assurances for the Doliprane painkiller production.
Preventive measures against bird flu are underway, as Australia's government pledges an additional $64 million to avert the avian influenza threat. Although the H5N1 strain hasn't yet affected the continent, its impact has been devastating in Asia, Europe, and Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
