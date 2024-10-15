Left Menu

Chinese Banks to Lower Interest Rates on Massive Deposits

Chinese banks are preparing to reduce interest rates on deposits worth 300 trillion yuan, following guidance from the central bank's self-disciplinary mechanism. One-year time deposits may see a reduction of 20 basis points, while longer-term deposits may decrease by 25 basis points.

Chinese banks are on the brink of a significant adjustment as they plan to slash interest rates on a staggering 300 trillion yuan ($42.3 trillion) in deposits by the end of this week, according to Bloomberg News.

This move, aimed at rejuvenating the financial landscape, will be guided by the central bank's interest rate self-disciplinary mechanism. Major banks are poised to lower rates on a variety of deposit products under this guidance.

Specifically, rates on one-year time deposits are expected to drop by at least 20 basis points. Meanwhile, longer-term tenors could see cuts of at least 25 basis points. The outcome of these adjustments could reshape saving trends significantly.

