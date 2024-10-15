Stay Ahead of the Flu: The Urgency of Early Vaccination in Canada

As fall approaches, Canadian health officials are urging the public to prepare for flu season by getting vaccinated early. The annual flu vaccine is deemed the most effective method to combat influenza, which typically peaks between December and February but can circulate earlier.

Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness that can lead to serious complications in high-risk groups. The flu virus primarily affects the nose, throat, and lungs, causing symptoms like fever, aches, and fatigue, unlike the common cold which progresses slowly.

The flu vaccine, updated yearly to tackle the most prevalent strains, works by developing antibodies in the body. Health experts recommend getting vaccinated in the fall to ensure immunity before infection rates rise. It's confirmed safe to receive the flu shot alongside the COVID-19 vaccine.

