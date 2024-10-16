Left Menu

Pound Struggles as Inflation Slows

The British pound fell after data revealed a more-than-expected slowdown in British inflation in September, facilitating potential interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. The pound decreased by 0.4% against the dollar, and sterling weakened against the euro, which saw a 0.3% increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:37 IST
Pound Struggles as Inflation Slows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound experienced a noticeable drop on Wednesday, following new data that indicated a significant slowdown in British inflation for September. This development is likely to ease the path for the Bank of England to consider further interest rate cuts.

The pound slipped 0.4% against the U.S. dollar to $1.3019, following a period of stability before the announcement. Sterling also saw a decline against the euro, which increased by 0.3% to 83.75 pence.

According to the latest figures, British inflation year-on-year dropped to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August, falling below the 1.9% forecast projected in a Reuters poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024