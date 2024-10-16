Left Menu

Wockhardt Seeks Approval for Pioneering Diabetes Drug

Wockhardt has sought marketing approval from the DCGI for its new diabetes medication. The company's indigenously developed Aspen insulin injection highlights its ability in the biosimilars market. With India's aspens' market estimated at over Rs 260 crore, Wockhardt aims to expand its diabetes treatment portfolio.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:40 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen its diabetes treatment portfolio, Wockhardt has announced that it has approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking marketing approval for its innovative diabetes medication.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company has filed for its fast-acting insulin analog, known as Aspart injection, showcasing its domestic capabilities in developing complex biosimilars. The company's founder chairman, Habil Khorakiwala, emphasized the significance of this development in a highly competitive market.

With the Indian Aspart market valued at over Rs 260 crore and expected to grow, Wockhardt's entry marks a significant advancement. The firm also plans to broaden its diabetes care offerings by developing additional insulin analogs and GLP-1 agonists, providing advanced options for patients to manage their condition effectively.

