Japan's Tourism Boom: New Heights and Future Prospects

Japan experienced a record-breaking month in September, welcoming 2.87 million tourists, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

In a significant uptick, foreign visitor spending for the year's first nine months hit 5.86 trillion yen, surpassing 2023's total figure.

The country's tourism numbers have been climbing, with 26.88 million visitors through September, promising to challenge the 2019 pre-pandemic record of 31.9 million.

