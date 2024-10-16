Left Menu

Japan's Tourism Boom: New Heights and Future Prospects

Japan saw 2.87 million visitors in September, setting a record for the month. Tourist expenditure reached 5.86 trillion yen in the first nine months, surpassing 2023's entire annual expenditure. A total of 26.88 million tourists visited through September, nearing the pre-pandemic peak of 31.9 million in 2019.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan experienced a record-breaking month in September, welcoming 2.87 million tourists, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

In a significant uptick, foreign visitor spending for the year's first nine months hit 5.86 trillion yen, surpassing 2023's total figure.

The country's tourism numbers have been climbing, with 26.88 million visitors through September, promising to challenge the 2019 pre-pandemic record of 31.9 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

