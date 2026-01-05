ISL Exodus: Foreign Stars Exit Amidst Uncertain Future

East Bengal's Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad has ended his stint with the club, joining a number of foreign players departing from their Indian Super League (ISL) teams amid delays to the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old, who has 20 caps for Morocco, did not explicitly link his departure to the league's uncertainties but cited personal reasons. East Bengal expressed understanding and has begun the search for a successor. This departure coincides with the January transfer window, with multiple foreign players moving away from the ISL.

Mumbai City FC also confirmed the exit of Spanish center-back Tiri after three seasons. Amid controversy over the Master Rights Agreement, the ISL's upcoming season start has been stalled. AIFF is expected to propose a February 15 start date after discussions with clubs.