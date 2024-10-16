Himachal's Bid for Boost in Healthcare and Women's Safety

In a quest to strengthen the state's healthcare and women's safety measures, Himachal Pradesh minister Dhani Ram Shandil met Union ministers J P Nadda and Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Shandil emphasized the need for Central support in expanding the state's crucial health infrastructure.

Focusing on healthcare, Minister Shandil urged Union Health Minister Nadda to allocate adequate funds towards upgrading facilities and securing new medical equipment for four key medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh: Dr Radha Krishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College Nahan, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba, and Dr Rajender Prasad Government Medical College Tanda.

On the front of women's safety, Shandil reaffirmed commitments to Minister Annapurna Devi, highlighting plans to enhance urban security through the installation of CCTV systems and improved lighting in major cities. The Union ministers pledged their full support for these initiatives, promising substantial assistance for the state's development plans.

