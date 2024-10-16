Massive Listeria Recall: 12 Million Pounds of Contaminated Meat and Poultry Pulled from Shelves

A sweeping nationwide recall of almost 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products, feared to be contaminated with listeria, has now broadened its scope to include ready-made meals supplied to US schools, restaurants, and significant retail outlets.

The recall now covers prepared meals like salads and burritos available at major chains such as Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart, and Kroger. These products were processed at a Durant, Oklahoma plant operated by BrucePac, a major supplier of pre-cooked meat and poultry across the US.

While no illnesses have been reported, federal officials urge consumers to dispose of or return affected items for refunds, stressing the potential health risk posed by listeria, a bacteria particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)