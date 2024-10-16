Left Menu

Massive Listeria Recall: 12 Million Pounds of Contaminated Meat and Poultry Pulled from Shelves

A major recall of nearly 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products possibly contaminated with listeria has been extended to include ready-to-eat meals distributed to US schools, restaurants, and major retailers. The USDA warns consumers to discard or return these items, citing potential health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A sweeping nationwide recall of almost 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products, feared to be contaminated with listeria, has now broadened its scope to include ready-made meals supplied to US schools, restaurants, and significant retail outlets.

The recall now covers prepared meals like salads and burritos available at major chains such as Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart, and Kroger. These products were processed at a Durant, Oklahoma plant operated by BrucePac, a major supplier of pre-cooked meat and poultry across the US.

While no illnesses have been reported, federal officials urge consumers to dispose of or return affected items for refunds, stressing the potential health risk posed by listeria, a bacteria particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

