Left Menu

Metformin and Fatherhood: New Study Clears Misconceptions

A recent study involving over 3 million pregnancies in Norway and Taiwan revealed no link between paternal use of the diabetes drug metformin and birth defects in children. The findings contrast with a 2022 Danish study, highlighting data quality as key to understanding these risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:02 IST
Metformin and Fatherhood: New Study Clears Misconceptions

A significant study has cleared concerns regarding the diabetes medication metformin and its impact on birth defects, revealing that men who take the drug do not increase these risks in their offspring.

The research analyzed data from over 3 million pregnancies in Norway and Taiwan, finding no association between paternal metformin usage and birth defects, refuting earlier claims from a 2022 study from Denmark.

Experts noted that the rigorous nature of this study allowed for comprehensive evaluation of confounding factors, strengthening confidence in its results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024