Metformin and Fatherhood: New Study Clears Misconceptions

A significant study has cleared concerns regarding the diabetes medication metformin and its impact on birth defects, revealing that men who take the drug do not increase these risks in their offspring.

The research analyzed data from over 3 million pregnancies in Norway and Taiwan, finding no association between paternal metformin usage and birth defects, refuting earlier claims from a 2022 study from Denmark.

Experts noted that the rigorous nature of this study allowed for comprehensive evaluation of confounding factors, strengthening confidence in its results.

(With inputs from agencies.)