Metformin and Fatherhood: New Study Clears Misconceptions
A recent study involving over 3 million pregnancies in Norway and Taiwan revealed no link between paternal use of the diabetes drug metformin and birth defects in children. The findings contrast with a 2022 Danish study, highlighting data quality as key to understanding these risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:02 IST
A significant study has cleared concerns regarding the diabetes medication metformin and its impact on birth defects, revealing that men who take the drug do not increase these risks in their offspring.
The research analyzed data from over 3 million pregnancies in Norway and Taiwan, finding no association between paternal metformin usage and birth defects, refuting earlier claims from a 2022 study from Denmark.
Experts noted that the rigorous nature of this study allowed for comprehensive evaluation of confounding factors, strengthening confidence in its results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Milestone in Neurobiological Research: Mapping the Fruit Fly Brain
Generational Preferences Highlights: Infobip’s Messaging Trends Study
Shorter Radiation Courses Effective for Post-Mastectomy Breast Cancer Patients, Study Finds
Buddhist Study Centre to Transform Research at Rajiv Gandhi University
Harnessing Solar Power: ICMR's Green Leap in Healthcare Research