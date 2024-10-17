Gender Diversity in Corporate Britain: A Setback

In a notable reversal, the representation of women in executive roles across corporate Britain has decreased for the first time in eight years. This change, labeled "unacceptable" by a consultancy, threatens to postpone gender parity for another five generations.

The Pipeline's analysis reveals that women's presence on executive committees within Britain's top 350 listed companies fell to 32% in 2024, from a revised figure of 33% in 2023. Although the decline seems minor, Geeta Nargund of The Pipeline stressed the gap between male and female leadership numbers and advocated for greater inclusion of female talent in decision-making roles.

Despite the necessity of fair gender representation for business success, with studies linking it to a 22% likelihood of profit improvement, women still hold only 9% of CEO positions and 18% of CFO positions in FTSE 350 firms. This underrepresentation persists even with women accounting for over 44% of chartered accountant roles, as highlighted by The Pipeline's 2024 Women Count report.

(With inputs from agencies.)